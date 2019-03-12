Shirley R. Schneyer

Shirley R. Schneyer, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born Oct. 31, 1935, Shirley embraced her "spooky" birthday with the same fun-loving spirit that guided her life. Those who knew her will remember her infectious smile, ready jokes, and tendency to burst into song.

Shirley was born in Rock Island, Ill., to Gertrude and Raymond Bright and raised in La Crosse by Charles and Gertrude (Bright) Blanchard. She attended Logan High School where she raised her voice in the choir and school musicals. A recording of her singing "O Holy Night" is a treasured family heirloom.

In 1955, she married Lynn Schneyer and the two spent 55 loving years together enjoying family, friends, fun, and travel. Wherever she went Shirley was the life of the party, whether on the deck of a cruise ship or playing cards with her family on a Sunday afternoon-after the Packers game, of course.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lynn; daughter, Barbara; sister, Beverly; brother, Stanley; and brother-in-law, Bob Schneyer.

Her surviving family includes her children, Kathy Fuss (Tim), Sue Drewes (Brian), and Kris Hammes (Tim); her grandchildren, Erica, Abhik, Adam, Sarah, Linford, Anne, Carter, and Eli; her sister, Gerri Maas (Bob); her brother, Ray Bright; and her sister-in-law, Theresa Schneyer. She is further survived by nieces, Holly (Rich), Jeanne (Don); and nephews Bob, Jeff (Treena), and Matt (Kari); and other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate.

The family would like to thank Benedictine Villa for their loving care, as well as the comfort care team at Mayo in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Shirley's name to Benedictine Living Community or the charity of your choice.

"And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Online condolences may be made at .