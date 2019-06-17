Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Shirley Loper
June 17, 2019
Shirley Loper
VIROQUA -- Shirley Loper, 66, of Viroqua passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. Visitation for Shirley will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 19, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Viroqua Cemetery.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Shirley's family. (608) 637-2100.
VIROQUA -- Shirley Loper, 66, of Viroqua passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. Visitation for Shirley will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 19, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Viroqua Cemetery.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Shirley's family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on June 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Shirley
in memory of Shirley
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.