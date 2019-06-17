Shirley Loper
Shirley Loper

June 17, 2019

VIROQUA -- Shirley Loper, 66, of Viroqua passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. Visitation for Shirley will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, June 19, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Viroqua Cemetery.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Shirley's family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on June 18, 2019
