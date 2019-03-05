Shirley A. Kewit
Shirley A. Kewit

March 05, 2019

TOMAH -- Shirley A. Kewit, 86, of Tomah died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Health System and the Cranberry Court for the kindness and caring for Shirley. They would also like to thank the Pastors of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church for their many visit's and continued caring of Shirley and the Kewit Family.
Published on March 7, 2019
in memory of Shirley
