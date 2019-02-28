Follow story
Shirley Jean
December 30, 1934 - February 28, 2019
Shirley Jean May
HOLMEN -- Shirley Jean May, 84, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Dec. 30, 1934, in La Crosse, to Bestor and Elvera Swanger.
She is survived by four sons, Terry (Sheila) Slack of Port Orchard, Wash.; Gary Slack of Loveland, Colo.; David Gran of Bartlett, Ill.; Randy Gran of Onalaska; five grandchildren, Brian and Derek Slack, Season Doty, Brenden and Morgan Gran; and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" May.
A grave side service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a future date. Point of contact will be rgran1@att.net. The Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published on March 2, 2019
