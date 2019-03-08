Follow story
Shirley Holzer
March 7
Shirley Holzer
ONALASKA -- Shirley Holzer, 95, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, March 7, at Lakeview Healthcare in West Salem. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary and for more information.
Published on March 8, 2019
