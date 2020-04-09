Follow story
Shirley Anne Hill
April 09, 2020
Shirley Anne (Heintz) Hill
Shirley Anne (Heintz) Hill, 84, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta, due to complications of stroke.
Private family services will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, with private burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery following. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. A complete obituary and online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
