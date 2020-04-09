Shirley Anne Hill
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Shirley Anne Hill

April 09, 2020

Shirley Anne Hill Shirley Anne (Heintz) Hill
Shirley Anne (Heintz) Hill, 84, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta, due to complications of stroke.
Private family services will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse, with private burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery following. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. A complete obituary and online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Anne Hill, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Shirley
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.