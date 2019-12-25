Shirley Hesse
Shirley Hesse

December 25, 2019

MINDORO -- Shirley Jean Hesse, 83, of Mindoro passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service, both at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 27, 2019
