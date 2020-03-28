Shirley B. Heeter
Shirley B. Heeter

March 28, 2020

Shirley B. Heeter
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Shirley B. Heeter, 95, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at La Crescent Health Services. Private family services have been held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
