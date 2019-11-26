Shirley M. Berg
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Shirley M. Berg

November 26, 2019

Shirley M. Berg Shirley M. Berg
COON VALLEY -- Shirley M. Berg, 86, of Coon Valley died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 27, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Shirley M. Berg, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Shirley
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Saturday November 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Coon Valley Lutheran Church
1005 Central Avenue, Coon Valley, WI

Order flowers for Shirley's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Visitation begins.

Funeral Service

Saturday November 30, 2019
11:00 AM

Coon Valley Lutheran Church
1005 Central Avenue, Coon Valley, WI

Order flowers for Shirley's Funeral Service

Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Funeral Service begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 27, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.