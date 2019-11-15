Shirlee Mae Schams

Shirlee Mae Schams passed away at Brookdale-Clare Bridge memory care in La Crosse, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

She was born March 31, 1934, in La Crosse, to Laurence and Lucille (Oldenburg) Knutson and was the eldest of five children. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1952. Shirlee married William G. Schams, her high school sweetheart, April 24, 1954, at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, in La Crosse and was his devoted wife for 63 years, until his death March 24, 2018.

Shirlee was a very ambitious, artistic, creative and musical soul. She was a very talented violinist during her younger years, which gave her the opportunity to play for many cotillions and local "teas" at various homes in La Crosse. She was also a very good singer and organist/piano player. She loved to write music and enjoyed playing for friends and family throughout the years.

Shirlee didn't ever sit still for too long as she was busy raising six children and helping her husband, Bill, with the farm books and lending a good ear while he took care of his many businesses. They took many special vacations by plane together with highlights being Australia and The Passion Play in Oberammergau. They drove their RV to Alaska, Mexico, Florida and out west many times, with family and special friends.

As her children were growing up, she sewed clothes, did needlepoint, ceramics, and took care of beautiful flower gardens. She also spent many hours in the car, running her children from St. Joseph Ridge to their school events in La Crosse and would often say she sometimes would meet herself on the highway! As her kids got older, married and had children of their own, Shirlee took up the game of golf and she was pretty good at it. There were many, many golf outings with her friends, us kids and her grandchildren. Shirlee put on wonderful family gatherings throughout the years, making her famous dressing for Thanksgiving, talent shows with the grandchildren at Christmas, trips out of town for Easter and of course, family picnics down at the cottage were a highlight. Shirlee took up scrap-booking in her later years and made some beautiful memory books for us to enjoy.

Shirlee spent countless hours on the Schams family tree and did an outstanding job. To this day, cousins ask for copies of the book she created.

Shirlee is survived by her six children and 16 grandchildren, Steve Schams (Christine) and their family, Jacob (Kristin), Stephanie Jastrow (Stephen), Benjamin, Kevin (Alexandra), Bridget; Chuck Schams and his daughter, Morgan; Sherry Wuebben (Tim) and their family, Mellisa Allen (Pat), Aaron (Jenny), Michelle; Bill Schams (Courtney Cameron) and his children, Ryan (Robyn), Kelly Pfennig (Cody) and Erin; Lori King (Rich) and her children, Shelbi Stumlin (Jacob), Christopher Marx, and step-grandchildren, Carrie Rein and Ally Whaley (Kyle); Larry Schams (Jeannette) and their children, Allison and Gabriel. Shirlee has also been blessed with 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, JoAnne Jewett of Horn Lake, Miss., La Verne Thelen of Minnesota, Doreen Boland (Glen) of Meridian, Idaho, Eugene Knutson (Rose) of Bettendorf, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Paul Schams (Judy) and Richard Arneson, both of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; beloved grandson, Sammy Schams; brothers-in-law, Jerry Jewett, Al Thelen, Gerald Schams, Donald Schams, Bernie Bahr, Max Longmire and Vincent Schams; and sisters-in-law, Louise Schams, Louise Bahr, Joan Arneson, Jeanette Longmire, Lois Schams and Carol Schams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at. St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Msgr. Robert Hundt and the Rev. Biju C. Kujukutty will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Following the service, a celebration of Shirlee's life will be held beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills.

Donations in Shirlee's honor, may be made to Aquinas Catholic Schools.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale - ClareBridge in La Crosse, who all clearly loved our Mom, and also to Gundersen Hospice. "Hello, Hello!"

The past couple of years Shirlee suffered from Lewy body dementia. Her mind is finally at peace. She wrote this poem upon her mother's death in 1998, which is very fitting for her now:

