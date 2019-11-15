Shirlee Mae Schams

Shirlee Mae Schams, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Brookdale Clare Bridge memory care in La Crosse.

She was born March 31, 1934, in La Crosse, to Laurence and Lucille (Oldenburg) Knutson and was the eldest of five children. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1952. Shirlee married William G. Schams, her high school sweetheart, April 24, 1954, at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in La Crosse and was his devoted wife for 63 years, until his death March 24, 2018.

Shirlee didn't ever sit still for too long, as she was busy raising six children and helping her husband, Bill, with the farm books and lending a good ear while he took care of his many businesses.

Shirlee is survived by her six children and sixteen grandchildren, Steve Schams (Christine) and their family, Jacob (Kristin), Stephanie Jastrow (Stephen), Benjamin, Kevin (Alexandra) and Bridget; Chuck Schams and his daughter, Morgan; Sherry Wuebben (Tim) and their family, Mellisa Allen (Pat), Aaron (Jenny) and Michelle; Bill Schams (Courtney Cameron) and his children, Ryan (Robyn), Kelly Pfennig (Cody) and Erin; Lori King (Rich) and her children, Shelbi Stumlin (Jacob) and Christopher Marx, and step-grandchildren, Carrie Rein and Ally Whaley (Kyle); and Larry Schams (Jeannette) and their children, Allison and Gabriel. Shirlee has also been blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

She is further survived by her siblings, JoAnne Jewett of Horn Lake, Miss., La Verne Thelen of Minnesota, Doreen Boland (Glen) of Meridian, Idaho, and Eugene Knutson (Rose) of Bettendorf, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Paul Schams (Judy) and Richard Arneson, both of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; beloved grandson, Sammy Schams; brothers-in-law, Jerry Jewett, Al Thelen, Gerald Schams, Donald Schams, Bernie Bahr, Max Longmire and Vincent Schams; and sisters-in-law, Louise Schams, Louise Bahr, Joan Arneson, Jeanette Longmire, Lois Schams and Carol Schams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Msgr. Robert Hundt and the Rev. Biju C. Kujukutty will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass, Monday at the church. Following the service, a celebration of Shirlee's life will be held beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall, in Barre Mills.

Donations in Shirlee's honor, can be made to Aquinas Catholic Schools. Shirlee's complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at .

Shirlee left behind her legacy of loving to the end. Good Mother, we will miss you; you were our dearest friend.