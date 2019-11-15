Shirlee Mae Schams
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Shirlee Mae Schams

November 15, 2019

Shirlee Mae Schams Shirlee Mae Schams
Shirlee Mae Schams, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Brookdale-ClareBridge Memory Care in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Following the service, a celebration of Shirlee's life will be held at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on November 16, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Shirlee Mae Schams, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Shirlee
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 16, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.