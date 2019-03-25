Sherry Lee Conway

Sherry Lee Conway, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born Aug. 31, 1945, to James and Lucille Conway. Her parents divorced when she was young and her mother remarried Tom Morris, who helped to raise her. Sherry grew up in the Madison, Wis., area and graduated from Monona High School in 1963. After high school, Sherry worked at Central Colony in Madison, for many years. Sherry always loved working with special needs children and adults. When she left the Colony, she fostered Gerry Legant and has cared for him the past 43 years. She also fostered Alberto Salinas Lopez for a year now. Along with her "boys" she had three rescue dogs, Scooby, Spike and Max, that she loved dearly. After moving to Holmen, she worked a number of years at Inland Printing. Then about 10 years ago, she was employed at Holmen School District, riding the bus as an EA until her illness took over. Sherry was one of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers biggest fans. She also enjoyed all her camping friends at Pettibone and Whispering Pines Campgrounds. Sherry was a ROCK! She fought a long hard fight until her liver and kidney disease turned her into a small pebble and she lost the battle. She will be so very missed. There will always be a void in our hearts without her.

Sherry leaves behind her partner of 31 wonderful years, Pat Doerre; foster sons, Gerry Legant and Alberto Salinas Lopez; brothers and sisters, Jim (Bev) Conway, Florida, Chris (Jim) Remsik, Florida, Patricia Hack, Madison, Mary (Dennis) Olson, Holmen, Tom (Vicki) Morris, McFarland, Kelly (Roy) Goldbeck, Hudson and Jeff (Jill) Morris, McFarland. Sherry is preceded in death by her father, James Conway; mother, Lucille Morris; dad, Thomas Morris; and brother, Mike Conway.

The family would also like to thank the dialysis departments, hospice department and all the nurses, doctors and aids who helped in so many ways; a special thank you to Dr. Sheila Momont, Dr. Leah Metz and Dr. Frank Aberger, who were so special in her heart. Thank you!

There will be a celebration of her life from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the Gathering Place, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

Sherry would like memorials to be given to Pat and the boys.