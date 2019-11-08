Shelvie D. Urfalino
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Shelvie D. Urfalino

November 08, 2019

Shelvie D. Urfalino Shelvie D. Urfalino
SPARTA -- Shelvie D. Urfalino, 82, of Sparta died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with the Reverend John Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later time in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 9, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Shelvie D. Urfalino, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Shelvie
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 09, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.