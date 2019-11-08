Follow story
Shelvie D. Urfalino
November 08, 2019
Shelvie D. Urfalino
SPARTA -- Shelvie D. Urfalino, 82, of Sparta died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. John's Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta, with the Reverend John Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later time in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 9, 2019
in memory of Shelvie
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
