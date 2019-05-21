Follow story
Shelley Bjorkman
May 21, 2019
Shelley Bjorkman
Shelley Bjorkman, 53, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in her home. A celebration of her life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Zone, 9929 WI-21, Sparta. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 25, 2019
