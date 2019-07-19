Sheila M. Newburg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sheila M. Newburg, 62, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System of La Crosse.

Born Nov. 22, 1956, she was preceded in death by her parents, Everett "Charlie" and Mary (Fogel) Newburg.

Sheila worked as a bookkeeper for many years, but her most gratifying role in life was as a mother, friend, family member and pet lover. She loved her family fiercely. Sheila was committed to devoting time and resources to ensure that everyone was having fun whether that was sitting outside on the patio by the fire, or in the hot tub, surrounded by loved ones. If there was a radio or CD player in sight, you can guarantee that Roy Orbison was playing on repeat for the 10th time that day and Sheila was singing along, making you smile, because hers was simply contagious. Sheila truly knew how to have fun and never missed an opportunity to slip in a witty comeback or demonstrate her great sense of humor through her gesticulating manner of conversation.

A generous and loving woman whom will be missed dearly, Sheila is survived by her two children, Brock Shuda and Amber Pfiffner; four grandchildren; six siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating Sheila's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at The Sports Hub in La Crescent and be together to share and cherish the memories of Sheila with family and friends.

Brock and Amber would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff that worked with Sheila at Mayo Clinic Health System of La Crosse, as well as the staff at La Crescent Health Services. Your care for her will never be forgotten. We would also like to thank Julie Miller, Sheila's friend of many years, who was there for us and for her until the end. Thank you so very much for everything you've done and continue to do.

Thank you, Mom, for giving us our blunt and honest attitudes with an ever-present sarcastic undertone. You shaped us into the people we are today and we cannot thank you enough, seeing as we turned out pretty great. We love you so very much. We hope you're enjoying your time with Grandma and Grandpa. Until we meet again, Pretty Woman.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.