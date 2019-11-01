Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sheila Marie Mengelt (Betz)
February 05, 1961 - November 01, 2019
Sheila Marie Mengelt (Betz)
Sheila Marie Mengelt (Betz), 58, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after battling stomach cancer.
She was born Feb. 5, 1961, to Stanley and Shirley Betz of Caledonia, Minn. Sheila was employed in food service much of her life-most recently at UW-La Crosse. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, baking, watching TV and staying active.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Steve Betz. She is survived by her children, Danielle (Mike) Horton of St. Paul, Chris Mengelt and Greg Mengelt, both of La Crosse; siblings, Scott Betz of Caledonia, and Sandra (Jim) Likely of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Vivian Horton; and former spouse, Mike Mengelt of La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia.
Sheila Marie Mengelt (Betz), 58, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after battling stomach cancer.
She was born Feb. 5, 1961, to Stanley and Shirley Betz of Caledonia, Minn. Sheila was employed in food service much of her life-most recently at UW-La Crosse. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, baking, watching TV and staying active.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Steve Betz. She is survived by her children, Danielle (Mike) Horton of St. Paul, Chris Mengelt and Greg Mengelt, both of La Crosse; siblings, Scott Betz of Caledonia, and Sandra (Jim) Likely of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Vivian Horton; and former spouse, Mike Mengelt of La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia.
Published on November 30, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Sheila
in memory of Sheila
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 30, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.