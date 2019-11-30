Sharon L. Verse
Sharon L. Verse

November 30, 2019

Sharon L. Verse, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband, Jerry of La Crosse; two daughters, Vickie (Daniel) Johnston of Chaseburg and Angie (Tim) Krumenauer of Roberts, Wis.; three grandchildren, Alisa Davis (Raymond), Daniel J. Johnston and Vincent Krumenauer (Bibi); and five great-grandchildren. A celebration will be announced at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family in their time of need. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 3, 2019
