Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sharon L. Verse
November 30, 2019
Sharon L. Verse
Sharon L. Verse, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband, Jerry of La Crosse; two daughters, Vickie (Daniel) Johnston of Chaseburg and Angie (Tim) Krumenauer of Roberts, Wis.; three grandchildren, Alisa Davis (Raymond), Daniel J. Johnston and Vincent Krumenauer (Bibi); and five great-grandchildren. A celebration will be announced at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family in their time of need. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Sharon L. Verse, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband, Jerry of La Crosse; two daughters, Vickie (Daniel) Johnston of Chaseburg and Angie (Tim) Krumenauer of Roberts, Wis.; three grandchildren, Alisa Davis (Raymond), Daniel J. Johnston and Vincent Krumenauer (Bibi); and five great-grandchildren. A celebration will be announced at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family in their time of need. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 3, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Sharon
in memory of Sharon
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.