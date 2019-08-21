Sharon A. Rose

BLAIR -- Sharon A. Rose, 80, of Blair died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. She was born in Milwaukee, March 11, 1939, to Dan and Dorothy (Jacobs) Bogenrief. She married Gerald Rose, July 18, 1964, in Milwaukee.

Sharon spent 40 years as a nurse, loved helping people and always tried to take care of herself and others with natural healing methods if possible. She was a huge lover of animals and was known as the "bird woman" by many. She also loved gardening, fishing, learning and experiencing different cultures, painting, music, cooking, being with her family and helping anyone she could.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Rose; children, Patrick (Angel) Rose, Timothy Rose and Andrea (Lawrence) Rose-Waalkens; granddaughter, Alaina Maronn; sister, Carroll Kotter; cousin, Linda Kleinfeldt; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Gail Bogenrief and Dan Bogenrief.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. A private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at .