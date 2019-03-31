Follow story
Sharon K. Nelson
March 31, 2019
Sharon K. Nelson
HILLSBORO -- Sharon Kay Nelson, 77 years, of Hillsboro passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the First Congregational Church, with burial to follow at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, both in Hillsboro. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 3, at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com. Memorials are preferred to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Store in Hillsboro, or the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua, or the Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.
Published on April 2, 2019
