Sharon L. Marco
December 15, 2019
Sharon L. Marco, 83, of La Crosse died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Bethany St. Joseph's Care Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 17, 2019
in memory of Sharon
