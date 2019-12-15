Sharon L. Marco
Sharon L. Marco

December 15, 2019

Sharon L. Marco, 83, of La Crosse died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Bethany St. Joseph's Care Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 17, 2019
