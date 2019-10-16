Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Shannon L. Vickerman
October 16, 2019
Shannon L. Vickerman
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Shannon L. Vickerman, 47, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Tom Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of loss. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Shannon L. Vickerman, please visit Tribute Store.
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Shannon L. Vickerman, 47, of Caledonia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Tom Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of loss. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Shannon L. Vickerman, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Shannon
in memory of Shannon
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.