Severine Katherine Schlesser

ARCADIA -- Severine Katherine Schlesser, 93, of Arcadia passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

Severine was born in Thompson Valley, rural Arcadia, May 7, 1926, to Joseph A. and Mary (Rucinski) Suchla. The Suchla family spoke Polish as well as English. Severine retained the ability to read and converse in that Polish dialect. She was salutatorian of her eighth grade class at St. Stanislaus Catholic School and discovered her love of music and art. She married Norbert B. Schlesser Sept. 16, 1946, at the New Armory in Arcadia, due to a fire at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Together the couple farmed in Glencoe and Severine also cleaned and decorated for others. She especially enjoyed painting and wallpapering with Delores Slaby. Severine had close bonds with her mother and siblings and a deep-rooted Catholic faith. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and its PCCW, the St. Ann's Society and sang in her church choir from third grade until her marriage. Severine was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the National Catholic Society of Foresters and the St. Hedwig Court 69, where she was a past-president of the local chapter. She also found enjoyment playing 500 with the Glencoe Card Club, her first social engagement group.

Severine loved her family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than holding a new baby. She and Norbert were faithful supporters of their children's and grandchildren's school activities and athletic events. They were avid Milwaukee baseball fans and rarely missed watching a game on TV or listening on the radio. Severine was an excellent baker, with bread and cookies being her specialties.

Severine is survived by her sons, Edmund (Betty) Schlesser and Peter (Betty) Schlesser, both of Arcadia; daughters, Marlene (Dan) Hendrickson of La Crosse, Mary Lou (Michael) Slaby of Arcadia and Theresa (Randy) Isaacson of Milwaukee; eight grandchildren, Ann Peterson, Andrew (Summer) Hendrickson, Adam Schlesser, Derek Schlesser, Jared (Lindsey) Schlesser, Rachel (Adam) Heinson, Bridget (Scott) Bender and Marley (Ryan) Behnke; and 17 great-grandchildren, with another due any day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert in 2013; brothers, Edmund, Rudolph and Apolinary Suchla; sisters, Amelia Wojchik, Apollonia Thomas and Patronella Suchla, in infancy. Also preceding her in death were all her sisters and brothers-in-law; and granddaughter-in-law, Becky Schlesser.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Parish with Reverend Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 1, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 7 p.m. public prayer service and 7:30 p.m. rosary. There will be additional visitation one hour prior to Mass, Friday at church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, town of Glencoe.