Sergeant Tyler Wood

Sergeant Tyler Wood, 23, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Mililani, Hawaii. He was born Sept. 17, 1995, in Lancaster, Wis., and is the beloved son of Brooke (Skaife) Mohn and Paul Wood.

Tyler was a devoted husband, father, loving son and brother. Tyler's smile and sense of humor were contagious and would brighten anyone's day. Tyler was a 2014 graduate of Onalaska High School, where he formed lasting friendships with his wrestling teammates. Shortly after high school, Tyler joined the U.S. Army, which he proudly served until his passing. He married Shaiza (Summers-Wallace) July 30, 2017, and their precious baby girl was born April 3, 2018.

Tyler was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed his many fantasy football leagues. He also treasured spending time with family and hunting and fishing. Tyler had a passion for Michael Jordan shoes in which he had a large collection. Tyler was a gracious man that found a passion for helping others, especially children, during his time in Korea, where he spent time with orphaned children. He was loved and admired by his family, friends, command and soldiers. Tyler's infectious smile and loving heart will be truly missed, but they will never be forgotten.

Tyler is survived by his loving wife, Shaiza; and beautiful daughter, Ahnora, Hawaii; his mother and stepfather, Brooke and Shane Mohn, Cataract; his father and stepmother, Paul and Melissa Wood, Sun Prairie, Wis.; co-parent, Rick Fuller, La Crosse; two sisters, Chesny Fuller, Cataract and McKenzie Fuller, La Crosse; maternal grandparents, John and Carol Skaife; paternal grandparents, Joanne Wood, Lancaster and Gary Wood, Bagley; stepgrandparents, Linda and Art Grames and Patricia and Edward Mohn; his loving aunts and uncles, Jacqueline (John) Skaife, Cathy (Tim) Mahaffey, and Mark (Sandi) Wood, Ryan (Leslie) Olson, Stacy Dremsa, Jody (Rachel) Mohn; and numerous cousins, in-laws and step-aunts and uncles.

Tyler was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Robert and Esther Robinson, Lawrence and Eleanor Skaife, Lyle and Lucille Bellrichard and Sam and Bernice Wood; and aunt, Bobbi Jean Skaife.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A celebration of Tyler's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse, with burial immediately following at the Woodlawn North Cemetery in La Crosse.

