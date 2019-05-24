Selmer Rudser
VIROQUA -- Selmer Rudser, 84, of rural Viroqua died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Funeral services for Selmer will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Zion Church, E4250 State Hwy. 56 (west of Viroqua). Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family.
Published on May 28, 2019
