Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Selmer Rudser
May 24, 2019
Selmer Rudser
VIROQUA -- Selmer Rudser, 84, of rural Viroqua died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Funeral services for Selmer will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Zion Church, E4250 State Hwy. 56 (west of Viroqua). Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family.
VIROQUA -- Selmer Rudser, 84, of rural Viroqua died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Funeral services for Selmer will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Zion Church, E4250 State Hwy. 56 (west of Viroqua). Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua is serving the family.
Published on May 28, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Selmer
in memory of Selmer
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.