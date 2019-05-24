Selmer "Sam" E. Rudser

VIROQUA -- Selmer "Sam" E. Rudser, 84, of Viroqua passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in 1935, to Melvin and Kaia (Christopherson) Rudser (deceased). Selmer was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Zion Lutheran church.

Selmer married Clarice Marie Furaas in 1964. They have two sons, Bryan (Kristine) and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Ashley of Evansville, Wis., and Brent and grandchildren, Andrew, Peter and Mari, of Minnetonka, Minn. Selmer is also survived by two brothers, Marion (Carol) and Sigurd (Marilyn); and two sisters, Arvella (widowed) and Sonja (Lloyd) Olson.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Selmer was employed by GM in Janesville, Wis., for nearly 44 years. Selmer was a good hearted person, always ready to help anybody in need and active in the Lutheran Church throughout his life. He was an expert at all things mechanical and was a loving husband and father.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Selmer's life Saturday, June 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial to follow the service at church cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Youth Program at E4250 Hwy. 56, Viroqua, WI 54665, will be appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered at . The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.