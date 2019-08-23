Follow story
Scott D. Tracy
August 23, 2019
Scott D. Tracy
ADAMS, Wis. -- Scott "Scooby" D. Tracy, 60, of Adams passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.
A life celebration gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to come and share loving memories of Scott. The family requests no floral arrangements. Scott was an unstoppable adventurer, even in death and gave the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. Please see his complete obituary at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
