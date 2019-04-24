Follow story
Scott W. Sherry
April 24, 2019
Scott W. Sherry
Scott W. Sherry, 50, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Pam; two sons, Tanner (April Molitor) Hogeboom, Keaton Hogeboom, all of Lake Mills; his parents, Wayne and Karen (Richmond) Sherry of Viroqua; two brothers, David (Kate) Sherry of Boone, Iowa, Jeffrey (Kristin) Sherry of Wauwatosa, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Dakota, Hunter, Sierra, Sophia, Savannah; his father-in-law, Gordon (Kris) Meyer of Eau Claire, Wis.; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcellus (Louise) Sherry, George (Hazel) Richmond; and his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Peterson.
Funeral services will be held at noon today, April 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Jefferson County Humane Society.
Published on April 29, 2019
