Scott E. Nagle
Scott E. Nagle

January 29, 2020

Scott E. Nagle, 55, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center, La Crosse. A celebration of Scott's life is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, at American Legion Post 52, in La Crosse. Further details will be announced. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on February 1, 2020
