Scott Charles Ingalls

Scott Charles Ingalls, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home with his family close by and went to his heavenly home. He fought prostate cancer courageously and with dignity. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

Scott was born in Chicago, Ill., Feb. 22, 1963, to Lee Warren Ingalls and Norma Louise (Klayum) Ingalls. The family moved to "the farm" in rural Coon Valley, where Scott attended Coon Valley Elementary School and later graduated from Westby High School in 1981. He graduated from UW-La Crosse with a Bachelor of science in sociology and psychology, and later obtained his Masters Degree in community counseling from Winona State University.

His caring for others led him into a career helping children, both as a counselor at a residential treatment facility and as a Child Protection Social Worker in Minnesota for Houston County and Winona County. Over the years his diligent work in difficult situations touched many children and families, benefiting their lives.

Scott married Linda Kay Lemar May 16, 1992, whom he adored. They were blessed with two children, Ethan and Justin. Scott was a loving, caring, and generous father who taught them a strong work ethic while they worked in the large garden that he called his sanctuary. He took them fishing early Saturday mornings and treated them at the "Sweet Shop" afterwards. He also taught them the importance of going to church and to love their Savior. He was so proud of the young men they have grown up to be.

Scott enjoyed music, reading, and gardening, and was so proud each year to submit a garden box entry at the Vernon County Fair. He loved to cook and often made one of his renowned specialties. He was a drummer in the Driftless River Band and was grateful for the fun and friendship. Driving his black Corvette Stingray convertible brought a thrill to his life during the challenges of his last three years.

Scott is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, Ethan and Justin; brother, Rick (Sue) Ingalls of La Crosse; sister, Melody, of Chicago; niece, Sueanne (Kyle) Bethauser of La Crosse; aunts and uncles, Art and Kathy Ingalls, and Don and Dorothy Martin, all of La Crosse; and cousin, Liza Martin, of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott was dearly loved and will be missed; we look forward to seeing him again at our heavenly reunion. Scott was thankful to have so many terrific people in his life. In addition to his family, special thanks to his St. Peters church family for their love and support, his co-workers from Winona County Human Services whom he enjoyed working with so much, the doctors and nurses from Gundersen Health System for their care and treatments, and to his life-long childhood friends, Tim, Ron, Bruce and Aaron.

A private funeral service will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.