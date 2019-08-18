Scott V. Halvorson

Scott V. Halvorson, 41, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, after a boating accident on the Mississippi River. He was born Feb. 20, 1978, in Marquette, Mich., to Victor and Carol (Lausted) Halvorson.

His family lived in Ishpeming, Mich., until Scott was 11 years old. While in Michigan, he enjoyed playing hockey and skiing. In 1989, they moved to La Crosse. Scott attended Logan Middle School, Logan High School and WWTC, where he received an associate degree in auto mechanics. He worked at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for 25 years, starting at age 16. He worked in the kitchen during his school years and transferred to environmental services after graduating from WWTC. On June 12, 2004, Scott married Maria Jacobs and together they have lived in La Crosse for 15 years. Scott enjoyed downhill skiing, snowboarding and being on the river every day. He had a passion for antique boat motors. He would go to swap meets, buy old motors and bring them home to restore and repair them to look like new. Everyone enjoyed looking at and talking about them.

Scott is survived by his wife, Maria; his parents; a brother, Jeff; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Marj Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Andy (Kelly) Jacobs, Jason (Susan) Jacobs; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Shawna, Eli, Pandy, Ayden and Trysten Jacobs.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gundersen Health Systems ICU doctors and nurses for their care.

A memorial service for Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Olivet Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor Andrew Fortuine will officiate. Committal will follow in the Olivet Columbarium. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .