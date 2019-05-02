Schaarie (Lindmark) DiAntoni

Schaarie (Lindmark) DiAntoni, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital, La Crosse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sante "Sam"; her parents, Helen and Robert Lindmark; and in-laws, Sante and Vera DiAntoni.

Schaarie graduated from La Crosse Central in 1959 and met Sante while employed in the speech department at Marquette University. She was a stewardess for American Airlines before marrying Sante. They lived in Milwaukee, England and California and 30 years in Centerville, Mass. Upon retirement, they moved to La Crosse to be closer to family.

Schaarie is survived by her son, Peter (Anna) DiAntoni, Milwaukee, Wis.; daughter, Carrie (Guy) Hussussian, Redwood City, Calif.; her sisters, Pam (Tedd), Debbie (Vicente); brothers, Bob (Chris) and Bill (Pat); granddaughters, Deva, Cella, Giovanna and Josefina.

Schaarie will always be remembered for the contagious twinkle in her eyes and her perpetual smile. She enjoyed recounting her early childhood memories and the years spent with her parents, children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers and her loving spouse Sam. She greatly appreciated the help given to her from special family and friends during her last few years.

Per Schaarie's wishes a family service will be held at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, Wis.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and kindness provided at Spring Brook Assisted Living and also the exceptional care by the nurses and staff in the Palliative Care Unit, at Gundersen Hospital. Memorials may be given to Palliative Care Unit at Gundersen Health System, or to the charity of donor's choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.