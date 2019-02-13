Follow story
Sarah K. Ward
February 13, 2019
Sarah "Sallie" K. Ward
MENOMONIE, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Sarah "Sallie" K. Ward, 86, of Menomonie, formerly of La Crosse died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be 2 .m. Sunday April 28, at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. Wendy Slaback officiating. Sallie requested that there "please" be no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Menomonie Public Library or Menomonie United Methodist Church, or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
