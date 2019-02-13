Sarah K. Ward
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sarah K. Ward

February 13, 2019

Sarah K. Ward Sarah "Sallie" K. Ward
MENOMONIE, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Sarah "Sallie" K. Ward, 86, of Menomonie, formerly of La Crosse died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be 2 .m. Sunday April 28, at United Methodist Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. Wendy Slaback officiating. Sallie requested that there "please" be no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Menomonie Public Library or Menomonie United Methodist Church, or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Published on April 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Sarah
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 16, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.