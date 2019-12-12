Sarah A. Fleischman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sarah A. Fleischman

December 12, 2019

Sarah A. Fleischman Sarah A. Fleischman
WEST SALEM -- Sarah A. Fleischman, 79, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. A private burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Sarah A. Fleischman, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Sarah
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 14, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.