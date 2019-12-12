Follow story
Sarah A. Fleischman
December 12, 2019
WEST SALEM -- Sarah A. Fleischman, 79, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. A private burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
