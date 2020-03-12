Sara Mae SlaytonSlayton
March 12, 2020

Sara Mae Slayton, teacher, writer, artist, storyteller and most loving friend of all who knew her, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Family and friends were with her at that time. We greatly appreciate the expressed love she inspired and deserved.
We thank the Palliative and Hospice care workers at Mayo Health System - Franciscan Hospice for their valuable help.
Thoughts about Sara may be expressed at Coulee Region Cremation Group, couleecremation.com.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a globally healthier time.
We love her and miss her deeply.
Published on March 28, 2020
