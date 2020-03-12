Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sara Mae Slayton
March 12, 2020
Sara Mae Slayton, teacher, writer, artist, storyteller and most loving friend of all who knew her, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Family and friends were with her at that time. We greatly appreciate the expressed love she inspired and deserved.
We thank the Palliative and Hospice care workers at Mayo Health System - Franciscan Hospice for their valuable help.
Thoughts about Sara may be expressed at Coulee Region Cremation Group, couleecremation.com.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a globally healthier time.
We love her and miss her deeply.
We thank the Palliative and Hospice care workers at Mayo Health System - Franciscan Hospice for their valuable help.
Thoughts about Sara may be expressed at Coulee Region Cremation Group, couleecremation.com.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a globally healthier time.
We love her and miss her deeply.
Published on March 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Sara
in memory of Sara
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 28, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Mar 29, 2020
Sara will always be known as an exceptional educator and community advocate. Her big smile, positive attitude and hugs will be missed. My deepest sympathy to Paul and her family.