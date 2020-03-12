Sara Mae Slayton




Sara Mae Slayton Sara Mae Slayton, teacher, writer, artist, storyteller and most loving friend of all who knew her, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Family and friends were with her at that time. We greatly appreciate the expressed love she inspired and deserved.
We thank the Palliative and Hospice care workers at Mayo Health System - Franciscan Hospice for their valuable help.
Thoughts about Sara may be expressed at Coulee Region Cremation Group, couleecremation.com.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a globally healthier time.
We love her and miss her deeply.
Published on March 29, 2020
Joey Olson
Mar 29, 2020
Sara will always be known as an exceptional educator and community advocate. Her big smile, positive attitude and hugs will be missed. My deepest sympathy to Paul and her family.