MINDORO -- Sara Ann Pfaff, 86, of Mindoro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Feb. 6, 1934, to Hugh and Susan (Amborn) Smith, the youngest of five children. She attended Mindoro High School and graduated in the class of 1952. She married Arlen Lee Pfaff April 2, 1954, at the Mindoro Lutheran Church. To that union, three children were born. Sara worked at St. Francis Hospital until the birth of their first son, Steven. She then became a stay at home mother and housewife. Sara and Arlen farmed together in Mindoro throughout their married life where they raised their two children. It was not uncommon for Sara to be seen driving tractor or baling hay while Arlen was at work. Sara was actively involved in her children's 4-H projects and was always there to help them prepare for the fair, including washing sheep, making signs, and getting the show box ready to go. Sara was constantly taking care of people throughout her life including her father, her husband, and her son, along with others that lived with them over the years. Sara was always helping others, whether it be taking food to individuals or lending a helping hand. She was a lifetime member of the Mindoro Lutheran Church and actively served on the WELCA for many years.

Sara enjoyed her grandchildren and was active in their lives. She attended her grandchildren's basketball games, hockey games, ice skating, and other school functions. She never missed going to the fair to watch them show and always enjoyed attending the livestock auction. Sara was very proud of her five great-grandchildren as well.

Sara is survived by her daughter, Shari (Scott) Bockenhauer of Mindoro; four grandchildren, Dakota (Gretchen) Bockenhauer, Kally (Kegan) Koch, Jeremy Pfaff, and Brenda Rush; five great-grandchildren, Cora and Colt Bockenhauer, Brecklyn Koch, and Kingston and Pepper Pfaff; and one sister, Jane (Bob) Everitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Steven and infant son, Mark; one brother, Arnold Smith; and two sisters, Jean (Norman) Lang and Geraldine (Art) Hamilton.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Mindoro Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, and from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service, both at Mindoro Lutheran Church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.