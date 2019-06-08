Sandra Jean Schwalbe

Sandra Jean Schwalbe, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Sandy was born Sandra Jean Dutcher, Oct. 11, 1941, in Black River Falls, to parents, Franklin DeWayne Dutcher and Muriel Elise (Kuntz) Dutcher.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, (1990 and 1991, respectively); and brother, James, in 1954.

Raised in Tomah, Sandy attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1959. She went on to receive a BA in chemistry from Viterbo University in 1963 and upon graduation, became an early pioneer in the field of DNA research, while employed with Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Ill. On Aug. 31, of that same year, Sandy married Tye Schwalbe at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Downers Grove, Ill. Unto this union two sons were born, Todd Steven and Trent Steven.

Sandy was a devoted wife and mother and together, she and Tye raised their family in Naperville, Ill., where in 1976, they established Riverwalk Lighting, a successful specialty lighting business, which she operated alongside her adored husband and business partner for 32 years, until retirement. Sandy had numerous talents, spanning across disciplines of science and art, and applied many of them to the family business, including designing and handcrafting custom Victorian lampshades to compliment the antique fixtures her husband would restore for their loyal customers.

Throughout their 56 years of marriage, Sandy and Tye applied their shared knowledge and appreciation of historical architecture and antiques, to curate and refurbish many artifacts and structures, taking on projects which ranged from community downtown rehabilitation work to running antique estate sales and renovating noteworthy buildings. One such distinguished edifice was the classical 1912 Greek Revival style Christian Scientist Church, which in 2006, after returning to La Crosse for retirement, the Schwalbe's converted into their private residence. Today this architectural gem houses the La Crosse County Historical Society of Wisconsin administration offices and archive. Together Tye and Sandy were active leaders within their community, receiving numerous volunteer service awards for their contributions to the revitalization and beautification of the cherished places they've called home.

In keeping with her admiration of history and ancestry, Sandy loved to travel and became an avid genealogist, whereby her return journeys to familial homelands with her husband, fed their mutual curiosity and appreciation of their heritage. Sandy valued most to be surrounded by treasured friends and family and to relive memories with them through the sharing of stories and relics acquired throughout their journey together in life.

Survivors include, husband, Tye Schwalbe of La Crosse; children, Todd (wife, Desiree) of Venice, FL, and Trent (and Tiffany Danielle) of Chicago; along with two grandchildren by son, Todd, Zachary and Andrew Schwalbe of Sarasota, Fla. She is further survived by brothers, John Dutcher of Platteville, Wis., Frank Dutcher (wife, Beverly) of St. Cloud, Wis., Charles Dutcher (wife, Gloria) of Warrens, Steven Dutcher, of Elmhurst, Ill., Brian Dutcher; and sister, Kathleen Dutcher (husband, Dan) Fischbach of St. Paul; plus many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and of course her beloved companion, Buddy.

In respect of her wishes, Sandy's body will be cremated and there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed in her honor to benefit the scholarship fund established by Tye and Sandy for deserving children in need of financial assistance for college and the Alzheimer's Association. Donations may be made to the Tye and Sandra Schwalbe Endowed Scholarship Fund at Viterbo University, Advancement Office, 900 Viterbo Dr., La Crosse, WI, 54601; (608) 796-3070, or via and via .