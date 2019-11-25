Sandra L. Rundahl

Sandra Lee (Fritz) Rundahl, 66, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home near Coon Valley. She was born Jan. 30, 1953, in La Crosse, to Elnora and Alvin (Bud) Fritz.

Sandy graduated from Luther High School in Onalaska. She married her best friend, John H. Rundahl, July 8, 1972. She taught Saturday school at St. Peters Chaseburg for many years. Sandy also worked for several years for the Coon Valley Parks.

She is survived by her husband, John; two brothers, Tim and David Fritz; four children, John Jr. (Amanda), of Manchester, Mo., Joseph (Nicole), Sun Prairie, Wis., Jennifer, La Crosse, Daniel (Tara) Sheldahl, Iowa; grandchildren, Jane, Ruth, Emily, Paige, Claire, Nicole, Jack, Ella, Cole, Evelyn and Case; many other loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sandy loved spending time with her children and grandkids, especially on annual camping trips. She was an excellent cook and entertained large groups of friends, neighbors and family, who especially enjoyed her ribs and baked beans. She had a huge heart for animals including, horses, cats, dogs and goats. As an avid gardener, she also produced beautiful flower gardens with many unique species. She canned and froze the fruits from a prolific vegetable garden.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the charity of donor's choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.