Sandra Ann Olson

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Sandra Ann Olson, 57, of La Crescent died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, from metastatic kidney cancer.

Sandy was born Dec. 10, 1961, to Daniel Joseph and Arlene Rose (Boguslawske) Stein, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Milwaukee. She was the youngest of five children, moved from Milwaukee to Eau Claire, Wis., in 1968, graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1979. She married Dusty Warner and to this union sons, Reilly and Chase were born.

She worked in sales, with her last position at KeHE Food Distributors. Sandy enjoyed knitting, spending time with family and friends, traveling with husband, Gary, especially to Wyoming and being a bowling league cheerleader for her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Gary Olson; sons, Reilly (Keather) Warner, Exland, Wis., and Chase (Brook) Warner; granddaughters, McKenna and Reilla, Eau Claire; siblings, Michael (Karen) Stein, Menomonie, Wis., Patti Stein, Altoona, Wis., Jimmy (Carmon) Stein, Burgaw, N.C., Marty Stein, Eau Claire. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Per Sandy's wishes no formal service will be held. Celebrations of life will be in La Crosse and Eau Claire at a later date.

The family is deeply thankful for the care received from her friend, Jane and husband, Paul, and the staff at Gundersen Health System.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent will be assisting the family