Sandra Kay Loken
It is with profound sadness that the family of Sandra "Sandy" Kay Loken announces her passing Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 73, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will take place in honor of Sandy at noon Thursday, July 25, in the Prairie Room, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 22, 2019
