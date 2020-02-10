Follow story
Sandra Kay Hunder
February 10, 2020
Sandra Kay Hunder
Sandra Kay Hunder, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published on February 22, 2020
