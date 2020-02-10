Sandra Kay Hunder
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Sandra Kay Hunder

February 10, 2020

Sandra Kay Hunder Sandra Kay Hunder
Sandra Kay Hunder, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published on February 22, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Kay Hunder, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Sandra
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 22, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.