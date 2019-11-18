Sandra L. Brown

Sandra L. Brown, 75, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, peacefully sleeping in her recliner. She was born Aug. 1, 1944, to Donald Orr and Grace (Miller) Orr.

Sandra married David L. Brown Oct. 28, 1962. She enjoyed various TV shows, McDonald's coffee, going to movies with her granddaughter and great-grandsons, reading love stories on her nook and many other activities involving her family.

She is survived by her four children, Lisa Brown of La Crosse, David Brown (Brenda) of Holmen, Michael Brown (Courtney) of Green Bay, Wis., and Susan Brown of La Crosse; her two sisters, Nancy Frankum of Winona, Minn., Sharon Woyczik (Pete) of Trempealeau; and Allen Miller, of La Crosse; stepmother, Lorraine Orr, of Winona; the two loves of her life, granddaughter, Ashley Brown, of Jamestown, N.D.; and great-grandson, Cory Breidel, of Onalaska; many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Brown; parents, Donald Orr and Grace Miller; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Brown; granddaughter, Jaclyn Lee Brown; many brothers, sisters and many other friends and family members.

There will be no funeral services or celebration of life in respect of Sandra's wishes.

Special thank you to Coulee Region Cremation Group for taking care of her cremation for our family.