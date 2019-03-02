Follow story
Samuel D. Sperbeck
June 27, 1944 - March 02, 2019
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Samuel D. Sperbeck, 74, of La Crescent died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, June 27, 1944, to Clinton and Anna (Seekamp) Sperbeck. He married Charlet Stroh in Dickinson, N.D., June 22, 1983.
A celebration of Sam's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Hokah Fire Department Hall, 9 Mill St., Hokah, Minn., 55941.
To leave condolences and to read the entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-Kish.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
