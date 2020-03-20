Follow story
Samuel Jay Marcus
September 23, 1961 - March 20, 2020
Samuel Jay Marcus
Samuel Jay Marcus, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, after complications from a heart attack. Sam was born Sept. 23, 1961, in La Crosse, to Harold "Bud" Marcus and Marion Marcus (Olson).
Sam graduated from Holmen High School in 1980. He was a longtime employee of King Furniture in Holmen. Sam lived life to the fullest. He was known for his witty sense of humor and his larger than life personality to those who knew him. He liked hunting, loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He will be missed by his son, James Thomas Marcus; his two brothers, Jim and Tom; and sister, Kathy; as well as the many people who called him a friend. He will be cremated per his wishes, with a celebration at a date to be determined.
Published on March 28, 2020
