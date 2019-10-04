Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Samuel J. Jentzsch
October 04, 2019
Samuel J. Jentzsch
LAKE MILLS, Wis./HOLMEN -- Samuel J. Jentzsch, 71, Lake Mills, formerly of Holmen, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church. www.claussenfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Samuel J. Jentzsch, please visit Tribute Store.
LAKE MILLS, Wis./HOLMEN -- Samuel J. Jentzsch, 71, Lake Mills, formerly of Holmen, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church. www.claussenfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Samuel J. Jentzsch, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 7, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Samuel
in memory of Samuel
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Memorial Visitation
Friday October 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
1530 South Main Street, Lake Mills, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Memorial Visitation begins.
Memorial Service
Friday October 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
1530 South Main Street, Lake Mills, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Memorial Service begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 07, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.