Samuel J. Jentzsch
Samuel J. Jentzsch

October 04, 2019

LAKE MILLS, Wis./HOLMEN -- Samuel J. Jentzsch, 71, Lake Mills, formerly of Holmen, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. Friends may call after 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
www.claussenfuneralhome.com.
Published on October 7, 2019
Memorial Visitation

Friday October 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
1530 South Main Street, Lake Mills, WI

Memorial Service

Friday October 11, 2019
1:00 PM

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
1530 South Main Street, Lake Mills, WI

