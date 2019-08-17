Samuel Austin Berkich
Samuel Austin Berkich

December 13, 1991 - August 17, 2019

ONALASKA -- Samuel "Sam" Austin Berkich, 27, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug., 17, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1991, to Mike and Mary Berkich.
Sam had a heart of gold and was one of the kindest people to touch our lives. He was a very intelligent person and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was studying computer science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He took great joy in learning new things.
Sam is survived by his father, Michael; siblings, Brieanna, Jonathan and Taylor; grandparents, John and Rose Berkich and Joan Gibbons; many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Sam is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Berkich, (2014).
A funeral Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on August 19, 2019
