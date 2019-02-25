Follow story
Samantha Lynn Daily
February 25, 2019
Samantha Lynne Daily
Samantha Lynne Daily, 29, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She has lost the battle with her addictions and has finally found the peace she has long been searching for. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, March 1, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. The Rev. Marty Yeager will officiate with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday. To view the obituary and leave a condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Dear Sue.....
No words of mine can ease your pain, but I just wanted you to know how sorry I am for your loss, and that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
