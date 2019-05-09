Sally "Salome" Hundt Oswalt

Sally "Salome" Hundt Oswalt passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, peacefully at the age of 102.

Born April 17, 1917, in Middle Ridge, she was number eight of 14 children. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Peter; former husband, Fred; son, David; daughter, Mary; and sisters and brothers, Marie, Mabel, Bernie, Kay, Emil, Josie, Peter, Irene and Dave.

Sally was an extraordinary woman who held strong beliefs in education and political pursuits. She credits her father by being a leader on the school board and for his interest in political issues of the time. At age 72, she graduated from UW-L, with a BS degree in political science. She loved studying with the students and being part of the college community. In 2008, she was invited to the Republican State Convention to receive the Bovay award. Alvan Bovay was the founder of the Republican Party. This award in his name, honors a uniquely deserving individual from each Congressional District in the State of Wisconsin, in recognition of his or her outstanding dedication and sacrifice over the years to the Republican Party.

She owned and operated Coiffures by Sally, for 45 years before she retired. She was active in many community and business activities, Business and Professional Women, La Crosse County Republican Women, La Crosse County Board, United Way Venture Committee, Mississippi River regional Planning Commission, Governor's Commission Pharmacy internship, Diocese of La Crosse Cemetery, Board of Community Credit Union and Ridge History Park, Inc.

Sally also enjoyed golfing with her sisters, bridge club, gardening, singing in church choir, writing poetry and family euchre parties. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later, when her hearing failed, she began writing to all her family and especially welcomed the letters when they were answered.

She was a strong female role model for all, long before the "women's movement" began. Her words: "Be self-reliant, have a can-do attitude, finish what you begin, don't give up and be not afraid."

Sally is survived by her son, Jeff (Martha) Oswalt; her daughter, Nancy Zakem; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Pamela, Penny, Danny and David; and great-grandchildren, Sydney, Taylor, David, Dan, Sierra, Shey, Ty, Ellen and Grant. She is further survived by three sisters and one brother, Delia Bina, Delores Althoff, Arlene Schmidt, Arnie Hundt; sister-in-law, Marcie Hundt; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to all the Hundt family for their love and support!

"Life, In life's ebb and flow, Hard times come, and good times go. As you must know, We all have our row to hoe." -Sally Oswalt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Blessed Sacrament Church. A time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Fr. Peter Raj will officiate and burial will be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, or in Sally's name to a charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at .

Komm Gut heim!