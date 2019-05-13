Follow story
Rutha Francine Christian
May 11 201
Ruth Christian
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Ruth Christian, 83, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 201, at Tweeten Gundersen Healthcare in Spring Grove, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Holy Family Hall at St Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St Mary's Catholic Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.
McCormick Funeral Home of Caledonia is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary and online condolences may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on May 13, 2019
